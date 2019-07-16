Tiger Woods asked Brooks Koepka to join in practice round for 2019 British Open, never got response

One man's practice round is another man's serious round. That's what Brooks Koepka's reasoning is for leaving Tiger Woods on read receipt ahead of the 2019 British Open.

On Tuesday, Woods said he texted Koepka to congratulate him on his runner-up finish at the U.S. Open last month and to inquire about a practice round ahead of this week's British Open. Koepka ... did not respond.

"I texted him congratulations on another great finish, and I said 'hey dude, you mind if I tag along and play a practice round'? I've heard nothing," said Woods as he erupted in laughter on Tuesday.

Koepka's defense for ghosting Woods was simple (and on brand): he doesn't practice!

"I just practice before the majors," he said. "Regular tournaments I don't practice. If you've seen me on TV [at a regular PGA Tour event], that's when I play golf."

For a four-time major champion, that explanation seems pretty absurd. But hey, it's a valid excuse for not texting Woods back, and even more hype to add to his own legendary rise to the top of the golf world.

Koepka will tee off Thursday at 8:04 a.m. ET at the British Open. Woods, in the seventh to last group to go off the tee, will go off at 10:10 a.m. ET with Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed.