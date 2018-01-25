Tiger Woods at Farmers Insurance Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel

Tiger Woods is back for the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, and field also includes Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm. The first event of the season CBS will carry should be a great one (and you get TrackMan on all 18 holes!)

This tournament has seen some pretty elite winners in recent years, including Day, Rahm and Woods. I would expect nothing different this time around. And the views, well they aren't Hawaii, but they're still pretty stunning.

Ready for a nice week at Torrey Pines ... courses are in great tournament condition... thick rough & firm greens 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bCfX4WZZtY — Zac Blair (@z_blair) January 22, 2018

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

Featured groups: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fubo.TV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 12:30 p.m.

Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio