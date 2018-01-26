Tiger Woods at Farmers Insurance Open: Watch online, live stream, TV channel
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open live this week
Tiger Woods is back for the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday after shooting an even par 72 on Thursday. This field also includes Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm. The first event of the season CBS will carry should be a great one (and you get TrackMan on all 18 holes!)
This tournament has seen some pretty elite winners in recent years, including Day, Rahm and Woods. I would expect nothing different this time around. And the views, well they aren't Hawaii, but they're still pretty stunning.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 12 p.m.
Featured groups: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 12:30 p.m.
Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 2-3:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Finau grabs early lead at Torrey Pines
Finau leads at Torrey Pines after shooting a 7-under 65 on Thursday in Round 1
Five takeaways from Tiger's Round 1
Big Cat is back, and he actually looks a lot better than he did this time last year
2018 PGA Merchandise Show updates
Stick with CBS Sports throughout the week for the latest from the PGA Merchandise Show
Four amazing products from PGA Show
The Rogue driver, a mini head and a putting green that changes directions highlighted Day...
Tiger nearly aces No. 16 at Torrey
Big Cat almost holed out at the 16th hole on Thursday on the South Course
Caddie fired with head cover toss on Web
Rhein Gibson threw a head cover at his caddie right before firing him
