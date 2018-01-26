Tiger Woods at Farmers Insurance Open: Watch online, live stream, TV channel

Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open live this week

Tiger Woods is back for the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday after shooting an even par 72 on Thursday. This field also includes Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm. The first event of the season CBS will carry should be a great one (and you get TrackMan on all 18 holes!)

This tournament has seen some pretty elite winners in recent years, including Day, Rahm and Woods. I would expect nothing different this time around. And the views, well they aren't Hawaii, but they're still pretty stunning.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 12 p.m.
Featured groups: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and NBCSports.com  
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 12:30 p.m.
Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 2-3:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and Golf Channel  
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and Golf Channel  
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories