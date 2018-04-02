Tiger Woods at the 2018 Masters: Odds, wins, news updates, highlights, tee time
Tiger Woods will be playing in his first Masters since 2015, and we're along for the entire ride
Tiger Woods will play the Masters for just the second time since he finished in the top five at Augusta National in 2013. He has never missed a cut in 18 appearances at this event as a professional, and in that span, he has a sublime 13 top 10 finishes.
It's not just recent history at this course that has folks excited about this year and Woods as one of the top favorites, either. Woods has been stout in his most recent return to the PGA Tour. He has top 12 finishes in each of his last three tournaments and currently ranks in the top 10 in strokes gained overall behind golfers like Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.
In what CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz called the most anticipated Masters of our lifetimes, Woods will be the feature. He will be the headliner and the one on whom all our eyes are cast. Though the Masters still runs through Jordan Spieth or Bubba Watson or Justin Rose, it is Woods who will undoubtedly, in some way, steal the show. I can't wait to see how he does it. CBS Sports will be along for the ride with Woods at the 2018 Masters this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.
Tiger Woods news, features
- Tiger Woods' Masters comeback is the most compelling narrative in sports
- Jim Nantz: Tiger Woods winning the Masters would be an epic moment
- Woods on his return: 'I'm a walking miracle' | 'Golf was never in my thoughts'
- Tiger's road back to the Masters was (surprisingly) filled with success
Tiger Woods odds, wins
- Woods is 12-1 to win the Masters, the fifth-best odds in the field
- Woods is -170 to make the cut, and +515 to finish in the top 10
- Tiger won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005; he has won five majors since his last Masters victory and has 13 top-eight finishes in his 20 total appearances at Augusta National
Tiger Woods tee time
Not yet announced for Round 1 on Thursday
Tiger Woods highlights
- Tiger Woods wins his first of four Masters at age 21 | Alternate footage
- Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam' at Augusta National
- Relive Woods' signature chip in on the 16th hole
- Woods wins his fourth Masters, tying Arnold Palmer for second-most all-time
- Tiger is one of three men to win back-to-back Masters
