Tiger Woods at the 2018 Masters: Tee time, odds, score, highlights, watch live, wins
Tiger Woods will be playing in his first Masters since 2015, and we're along for the full ride
Playing only his second Masters since 2013, four-time Augusta National champion Tiger Woods is taking on Augusta National for the 19th time in his career. In his 18 prior Masters appearances, Woods has often dominated the field, posting 13 top-10 finishes. He last finished T17 at the 2015 event.
Woods has been absolutely crushing golf courses of late, too. The 42 year old post a pair of top-five finishes in two of his final warmup tournaments for Augusta, nearly winning the Valspar Championship in his first appearance. He has top 12 finishes in each of his last three tournaments and currently ranks in the top 10 in strokes gained overall behind golfers like Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.
In what CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz referred to as the most anticipated Masters of our lifetimes, Woods will be the feature. He will be the headliner and the one on whom all our eyes are cast. Though the Masters still runs through Jordan Spieth or Bubba Watson or Justin Rose, it is Woods who will undoubtedly, in some way, steal the show. I can't wait to see how he does it. CBS Sports will be along for the ride with Woods at the 2018 Masters this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
Tiger Woods score
Tiger Woods tee time
- Paired with Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood at 1:27 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods news, features
Tiger Woods odds, wins
- Tiger won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005; he has won five majors since his last Masters victory and has 13 top-eight finishes in his 20 total appearances at Augusta National
-
