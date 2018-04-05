Tiger Woods at the 2018 Masters: Tee time, watch live, odds, score, highlights, wins

Four-time Masters winner Tiger Woods is getting set to take on Augusta National for the 19th time in his career. However, it will be just the second time he's played since 2013, when he finished in the top five. In his 18 previous appearances at the Masters, Woods has never failed to make the cut and has posted 13 top-10 finishes.

It's not just recent history at this course that has patrons excited about this year with Woods atop the betting favorites entering the event, either. Woods has been stout in his most recent return to the PGA Tour. He has top 12 finishes in each of his last three tournaments and currently ranks in the top 10 in strokes gained overall behind golfers like Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

In what CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz referred to as the most anticipated Masters of our lifetimes, Woods will be the feature. He will be the headliner and the one on whom all our eyes are cast. Though the Masters still runs through Jordan Spieth or Bubba Watson or Justin Rose, it is Woods who will undoubtedly, in some way, steal the show. I can't wait to see how he does it. CBS Sports will be along for the ride with Woods at the 2018 Masters this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.

