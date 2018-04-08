Tiger Woods at the 2018 Masters: Watch live, tee time, score, news, highlights, wins
Tiger Woods has been taking on his first Masters since 2015, and we're along for the full ride
Tiger Woods' first appearance at Augusta National since 2015 is not going according to plan. After an up-and-down opening round left him seven shots off the lead, Woods barely made the cut on Friday and will be one of the first people off Sunday's final round.
Playing only his second Masters since 2013, four-time Augusta National champion has struggled with his iron play all week long. In his 18 prior Masters appearances, Woods has often dominated the field, posting 13 top-10 finishes. He last finished T17 at the 2015 event. Hey, at least he made his 19th consecutive cut as a professional at Augusta National.
Woods had been absolutely crushing golf courses of late, too. The 42-year-old posted a pair of top-five finishes in two of his final warmup tournaments for Augusta, nearly winning the Valspar Championship in his first appearance. He has top 12 finishes in each of his last three tournaments and currently ranks in the top 10 in strokes gained overall behind golfers like Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.
In what CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz referred to as the most anticipated Masters of our lifetimes, Woods will still be a feature on Sunday. Though the Masters likely still runs through Patrick Reed or Rory McIlroy, it is Woods who will undoubtedly, in some way, steal the show.
CBS Sports continues to be along for the ride with Woods at the 2018 Masters this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
Tiger Woods score, tee time
- Woods is set to tee off at 11:10 a.m. ET on Sunday
- Woods shoots best round of the week on Saturday
- Live action from Sunday can be found below
Tiger Woods news, features
- Opening tee shot goes awry
- Expert picks and predictions
- Viewer's guide to the weekend
- Where Tiger ranks in the field
- Weather report for Augusta
- The importance of Woods' driver
- Arby's has a reserved table for Tiger Woods
- Tiger Woods plays Tuesday with Phil Mickelson | Chipped in for eagle Monday
- Mickelson, Spieth, and McIlroy praise Tiger Woods' play
- Nine things to love about the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson bromance
- Tiger Woods' Masters comeback is the most compelling narrative in sports
- Eye-opening Masters stats that you might not know
- Jim Nantz: Tiger Woods winning the Masters would be an epic moment
- Ticket prices soar with Woods back
- Woods on his return: 'I'm a walking miracle' | 'Golf was never in my thoughts'
- Tiger's road back to the Masters was (surprisingly) filled with success
Tiger Woods odds, wins
- Woods a longshot after barely making cut
- Odds take a hit after rough opening round
- Masters odds: Tiger Woods is no longer the betting favorite
- These Masters 2018 prop bets are sure to be fun
- SportsLine: Is Tiger Woods a good daily fantasy play?
- Tiger won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005; he has won five majors since his last Masters victory and has 13 top-eight finishes in his 20 total appearances at Augusta National
Tiger Woods highlights
- Tiger Woods' first shot at Augusta in three years finds the patrons
- Tiger Woods wins his first of four Masters at age 21 | Alternate footage
- Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam' at Augusta National
- Relive Woods' signature chip in on the 16th hole
- Woods wins his fourth Masters, tying Arnold Palmer for second-most all-time
- Tiger is one of three men to win back-to-back Masters
-
Masters featured groups for Sunday
The two frontrunners are on display as McIlroy will be chasing Reed from within his group
-
How to watch Masters Live on Sunday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods and the 2018 Masters leaders take on Sunday afternoon
-
2018 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 Masters on TV or streaming live online
-
Masters 2018: Round 4 tee times, groups
The final tee times for Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and more at the Masters
-
2018 Masters leaderboard, live scores R4
Masters live leaderboard updates, golf scores and the best moments from today at Augusta N...
-
2018 Masters purse, prize money list
Breaking down what each golfer who made the cut at the Masters will get in prize money from...