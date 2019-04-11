Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters: Live score, tee time, news updates, highlights, coverage

Woods begins his quest for another green jacket at Augusta National, so join us along for the ride

The time has finally arrived for Tiger Woods to make a run at another green jacket. With the 2019 Masters officially underway and Woods making his second straight appearance at Augusta National, all eyes will unquestionably be on the man some call "Big Cat."

After an overall solid showing at last year's Masters following a two-year absence, Woods will be on a mission this week to capture the fifth green jacket of his career and his first since all the way back in 2005. Simply put, you won't want to miss a second of Tiger on the course this week at Augusta National. Woods finished T32 a year ago despite posting his best outing in the final round Sunday as he capped off his return to Augusta with a 3-under 69. Making the cut at the Masters and impressing on Sunday was seen as a huge step in the right direction for Woods as he was still just hitting the comeback trail. 

CBS Sports will be along for the entire ride with Woods at the 2019 Masters this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.

