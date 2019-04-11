Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters: Live score, tee time, news updates, highlights, coverage
Woods begins his quest for another green jacket at Augusta National, so join us along for the ride
The time has finally arrived for Tiger Woods to make a run at another green jacket. With the 2019 Masters officially underway and Woods making his second straight appearance at Augusta National, all eyes will unquestionably be on the man some call "Big Cat."
After an overall solid showing at last year's Masters following a two-year absence, Woods will be on a mission this week to capture the fifth green jacket of his career and his first since all the way back in 2005. Simply put, you won't want to miss a second of Tiger on the course this week at Augusta National. Woods finished T32 a year ago despite posting his best outing in the final round Sunday as he capped off his return to Augusta with a 3-under 69. Making the cut at the Masters and impressing on Sunday was seen as a huge step in the right direction for Woods as he was still just hitting the comeback trail.
CBS Sports will be along for the entire ride with Woods at the 2019 Masters this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
Tiger Woods score, live updates
Tiger Woods news, features
- What exactly is that mysterious logo on Tiger's shirt?
- Fourteen years later, can Tiger Woods capture another green jacket?
- Why Woods is one of the golfers to be rooting for in Augusta this week
- Tiger & Phil: Back together again at Augusta
- Woods' chances at winning the Masters may be better than you think
- A Masters victory could be a career changer for Tiger
Tiger Woods odds
- Woods is 14-1 to win the Masters, the fourth-best odds in the field
- Woods is -500 to make the cut, and +160 to finish in the top 10
Tiger Woods tee time
Tiger Woods highlights
- Tiger Woods wins his first of four Masters at age 21 | Alternate footage
- Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam' at Augusta National
- Relive Woods' signature chip in on the 16th hole
- Woods wins his fourth Masters, tying Arnold Palmer for second-most all-time
- Tiger is one of three men to win back-to-back Masters
-
2019 Masters live leaderboard, updates
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 Masters at Augusta...
-
Masters weather calls for heat, rain
Rain and thunderstorms could decide who gets the green jacket on Sunday evening
-
Nicklaus, Player start 2019 Masters
Nicklaus and Player have won a combined nine Masters in their careers
-
Tiger, DJ, Spieth all featured groups
How to watch Tiger Woods and the other Featured Groups for Thursday in Augusta
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 1
The pairings for the opening round at Augusta National are set for Thursday's opening roun...
-
2019 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every memorable moment of the 2019 Masters on TV or streaming live online