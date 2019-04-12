Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters: Live score, tee time, watch live online, updates, highlights, coverage

The time has finally arrived for Tiger Woods to make a run at another green jacket, and after Round 1 on Thursday, indications are that Woods is planing to do just that. With the 2019 Masters officially underway and Woods making his second straight appearance at Augusta National, all eyes are on the man some call "Big Cat" as he strolls around one of golf's best courses looking to make history.

After an overall solid showing at last year's Masters following a two-year absence, Woods is on a mission this week to capture his first green jacket since all the way back in 2005. Simply put, you won't want to miss a second of Tiger on the course this week at Augusta National. Woods finished T32 a year ago, and while making the cut at the Masters and impressing on Sunday was seen as a huge step in the right direction for Woods, he was just getting started on the comeback trail.

Woods took the co-lead late on the second nine Thursday, raising eyebrows across the golf world. However, by the time the day ended, he was just outside the top 10 in a 10-way group at T11, four shots back of the leaders after Round 1. Will he be able to make up some ground on Friday and brave the conditions to move near the top of the leaderboard?

CBS Sports will be along for the entire ride with Woods at the 2019 Masters this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.

Woods is 14-1 to win the Masters, the fourth-best odds in the field



Woods is -500 to make the cut, and +160 to finish in the top 10



