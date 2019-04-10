Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters: Odds, wins, news updates, highlights, tee time, pairings
Woods begins his quest for another green jacket in Augusta, so join us along for the ride
Tiger Woods is searching for his first Masters win since he collected his last green jacket all the way back in 2005, and that journey at Augusta National is about to commence. The 2019 Masters will consume the sports world this weekend, and of course, Woods will be the golfer with the most eyes locked on him as he makes his second consecutive appearance in the race for the coveted green jacket.
Woods returned to the Masters last year after a three-year absence, finishing T32 in the field that ultimately saw Patrick Reed come away with the victory. In that 2018 Masters, Woods had his best outing in the final round Sunday as he capped off his return to Augusta with a 3-under 69. Making the cut at the Masters and impressing on Sunday was seen as a huge step in the right direction for Woods as he was still just hitting the comeback trail. This year, Woods will unquestionably be aiming to capture the fifth green jacket of his legendary career.
CBS Sports will be along for the entire ride with Woods at the 2019 Masters this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.
Tiger Woods news, features
- Fourteen years later, can Tiger Woods capture another green jacket?
- Why Woods is one of the golfers to be rooting for in Augusta this week
- Tiger & Phil: Back together again at Augusta
- Woods' chances at winning the Masters may be better than you think
- A Masters victory could be a career changer for Tiger
Tiger Woods odds
- Woods is 14-1 to win the Masters, the fourth-best odds in the field
- Woods is -500 to make the cut, and +160 to finish in the top 10
Tiger Woods tee time
Tiger Woods highlights
- Tiger Woods wins his first of four Masters at age 21 | Alternate footage
- Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam' at Augusta National
- Relive Woods' signature chip in on the 16th hole
- Woods wins his fourth Masters, tying Arnold Palmer for second-most all-time
- Tiger is one of three men to win back-to-back Masters
