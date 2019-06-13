Tiger Woods at the 2019 U.S. Open: Tee time, pairings, live stream, schedule, wins, news updates

Following his incredible Masters victory back in April, Tiger Woods has Jack Nicklaus and the all-time major wins record firmly in his sights. This week at Pebble Beach, Woods will continue that quest as he takes part in the U.S. Open on the heels of that journey towards Nicklaus suffering a setback last month with Woods failing to make the cut in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Among the 15 major victories Woods claims in his career, three of those have come at the U.S. Open. Tiger's most-recent U.S. Open win came over a decade ago in 2008 at Torrey Pines, while his first victory at this event in 2000 took place at this week's location of Pebble Beach Golf Links. Sandwiched in between, Tiger took the U.S. Open in 2002 at Bethpage Black. Woods replicating that Pebble Beach magic from 19 years ago would ultimately nudge him closer towards adding to his already impressive legacy.

CBS Sports will be along for the entire ride with Woods at the 2019 U.S. Open this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.

