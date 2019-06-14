Tiger Woods at the 2019 U.S. Open: Tee time, pairings, live stream, wins, schedule, news updates

Tiger Woods has the all-time major wins record and the legendary Jack Nicklaus in his crosshairs following his thrilling Masters victory two months ago, and that journey continues this week in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Woods has now completed two rounds in the U.S. Open after starting off early on Friday alongside Justin Spieth and Justin Rose, and he has quite a haul ahead of him if he's going to turn this year's event at Pebble Beach into major victory No. 16 of his illustrious career.

Among the 15 major victories Woods claims in his career, three of those have come at the U.S. Open. Tiger's most-recent U.S. Open win came over a decade ago in 2008 at Torrey Pines, while his first victory at this event in 2000 took place at this week's location of Pebble Beach Golf Links. Sandwiched in between, Tiger took the U.S. Open in 2002 at Bethpage Black. Woods replicating that Pebble Beach magic from 19 years ago would ultimately nudge him closer towards adding to his already impressive legacy.

CBS Sports will be along for the entire ride with Woods at the 2019 U.S. Open this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below.

Round 1: Woods sits five back of leader Justin Rose (-6) after checking in with a 1-under 70 in his first round of action. Though Tiger was up and down throughout his first 18 holes, his putter saved the day time and again. Kyle Porter breaks down Woods' first round and what he needs to do to get into contention on Friday.

Round 2: Tiger finished his second round at Pebble Beach on Friday with one birdie and 15 pars to sit at even for the tournament at 72 and seven shots off the leader Justin Rose (-7) at the time. Despite the consistency with the pars throughout the day, it was a disastrous closing stretch for Woods as he bogeyed the final two holes on the front nine. Kyle Porter breaks down Woods' performance in Round 2, including continued struggles with the putter.

