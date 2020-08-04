Watch Now: Tiger Woods Makes His Return This Weekend ( 2:38 )

Tiger Woods' history at TPC Harding Park as well as the PGA Championship is unparalleled. Woods has won four times at the PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007) and has never lost at TPC Harding Park -- in either match play or stroke play.

Woods brings both a win and some struggles from this season into this week's major. His win came last fall when he notched No. 82 at the Zozo Championship, but since then, it's been a mixed bag. He was up and down to start 2020 before taking an extended break from February to July because of both injury issues and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, which paused the PGA Tour for three full months.

His return at the Memorial Tournament a few weeks ago, while not the best finish at T40, was still encouraging. Woods' swing looked good, his back looked solid -- for most of the event -- and his finish belies how well he hit it. All of that engenders immense optimism for how Woods can (and hopefully will) play this week as he goes for major championship No. 16.

CBS Sports will be along for the entire ride with Woods at the 2020 PGA Championship this week, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course, hopefully through the weekend. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below, with betting odds provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Tiger Woods news, features

Tiger Woods odds

Tiger Woods tee time

Round 1 -- Will be released on Tuesday afternoon

Tiger Woods video analysis, highlights