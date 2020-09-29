Tiger Woods' putter is among the most valuable golf clubs in the history of the sport, and you could have owned it (sort of) for $160,000. A backup Tiger putter from 2001 recently sold for just under $155,000 at an auction that started at $1,000 and included 55 bids.

The caveat here is that this was not a gamer Woods used in any significant competition, but it is one he used to keep as a backup to the one that won him most of his 15 majors and 82 PGA Tour victories. Here's how Golden Age Golf Auctions describes it.

Offered here is one of Tiger Woods' actual Scotty Cameron Newport II putters from 2001 -- produced by Scotty for Tiger himself in the midst of the Tiger Slam. Now, this was not the putter that Tiger used to win 14 of his 15 Major Championships; that putter is still owned and frequently used by Tiger. Golden Age's Ryan Carey was interviewed last year for a piece on the Golf Channel with Tiger, and Ryan valued that putter at $3 million-$5 million. The offered putter is what's famously known as a Tiger Woods "backup" -- a putter produced for Tiger to practice with and experiment with should he decide to switch putters, or should something happen to the original putter and a backup needed to be called into duty. According to Scotty Cameron, he only produced 1 or 2 "backup" putters for Tiger each year they worked together. Tiger would often try out the backups, and even practice with them to ensure they were to his liking, but (so the legend goes) Tiger only used his one trusty gamer in actual tournament play.

The backup does have pretty much the exact same look you've come to expect from a Big Cat putter -- from the red dot to the "Tiger Woods" stamp on the back to the signature Titleist logo. It may not have been used to win a major championship, but it's about as good of a facsimile as you're going to find (assuming Woods never gives up his actual gamer).

Tiger recently switched up the grip on his gamer Scotty Cameron at the U.S. Open, which was a very big deal inside the golf equipment world. The auctioned-off putter presumably comes with the old Ping PP58 grip.