Tiger Woods blames lack of training and fatigue for awful showing at 2018 Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods is hosting the Tiger Woods Invitational -- a golfer's dream getaway of sorts -- this week at Pebble Beach, and he spoke to a group on the range on Tuesday about his struggles at the Ryder Cup in Paris, where he went 0-4-0.

"It was just a cumulative effect of the entire season," Woods said about his poor golf across the pond. "I was tired because I hadn't trained for it. I hadn't trained this entire comeback to play this much golf, and on top of that, deal with the heat and the fatigue and the loss of weight."

This is not the first time Woods has pointed to his workout regimen as a reason for his on-course "struggles," whatever they might have been.

"But more importantly, I need to start really lifting and getting after it and getting stronger in certain areas, because playing every single week seems like every single day is maintenance at this point, a war of attrition," he told Golf.com before the Tour Championship.

Woods did seem exhausted at the Ryder Cup, but it also seemed from a distance as if that might have had more to do with a long flight, time change and possible lack of sleep than actual physical training.

Big Cat has had a spotty global record in recent years as he had to withdraw from the 2017 Dubai Desert Classic because of a bad back right before his spinal fusion surgery. His Ryder Cup issues are obviously not comparable, but they still shine a light on the fact that as his body ages it becomes harder and harder to travel long distances and maintain the level of play we've come to expect.

Woods is now 13-21-3 in the Ryder Cup.

