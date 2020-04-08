Tiger Woods, caddie Joe LaCava named in lawsuit over incident at 2018 Valspar Championship

Just like we all thought, Tiger Woods is in the news this week. But instead of defending his 2019 Masters win at Augusta National, it's because he's being sued by a fan named Brian Borruso who was at the 2018 Valspar Championship.

The fan alleges that Tiger's caddie, Joe LaCava, shoved him as he was trying to take a selfie with the Big Cat during a competitive round. As a result of that, Borruso says he's lost the ability to earn income and had ongoing health problems.

Here's the Tampa Bay Times.

"The losses are either permanent or continuing," the suit said. Borruso is seeking more than $30,000 in damages. He is represented by Josh Dreschel of St. Petersburg's Josh Firm. "Regardless of celebrity status, no one has the right to violate the well-known safety rule of keeping your hands to yourself," Drechsel said in a statement. "It's not right for anyone to do that, and we believe there is evidence out there that will help prove our case."

Apparently, Borruso and his representation are on the hunt for video evidence of the incident. Woods finished T2 in the tournament that year and made $572,000 as a different kind of evidence -- that he was actually capable of playing good golf in a post-surgery world.

Both Woods and LaCava are named in the suit.

Later on that season, Woods went on to finish T32 at the Masters about a month after the Valspar Championship and eventually won the Tour Championship at the very end of the season.