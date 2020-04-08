Tiger Woods, caddie Joe LaCava named in lawsuit over incident at 2018 Valspar Championship
A Florida man is looking for $30,000 from the Big Cat
Just like we all thought, Tiger Woods is in the news this week. But instead of defending his 2019 Masters win at Augusta National, it's because he's being sued by a fan named Brian Borruso who was at the 2018 Valspar Championship.
The fan alleges that Tiger's caddie, Joe LaCava, shoved him as he was trying to take a selfie with the Big Cat during a competitive round. As a result of that, Borruso says he's lost the ability to earn income and had ongoing health problems.
"The losses are either permanent or continuing," the suit said. Borruso is seeking more than $30,000 in damages. He is represented by Josh Dreschel of St. Petersburg's Josh Firm.
"Regardless of celebrity status, no one has the right to violate the well-known safety rule of keeping your hands to yourself," Drechsel said in a statement. "It's not right for anyone to do that, and we believe there is evidence out there that will help prove our case."
Apparently, Borruso and his representation are on the hunt for video evidence of the incident. Woods finished T2 in the tournament that year and made $572,000 as a different kind of evidence -- that he was actually capable of playing good golf in a post-surgery world.
Both Woods and LaCava are named in the suit.
Later on that season, Woods went on to finish T32 at the Masters about a month after the Valspar Championship and eventually won the Tour Championship at the very end of the season.
-
Who is helped, hurt by Masters in Nov.?
Here's how the shifting schedule affects golf's upper crust
-
McIlroy still the 2020 Masters favorite
The No. 1 player in the world is still at the top of betting sheets
-
Tiger eats champions dinner at home
An amazing power move here by the Big Cat
-
A look back at the Masters during WWII
A closer look at the last time the Masters was not played as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances
-
2020 Masters field set at 96 golfers
Four fortuitous golfers narrowly got into the 2020 Masters field at the last minute
-
Immelman named 2021 Prez Cup captain
The former Masters winner will step in for Ernie Els to lead the international team charge
-
Players Championship leaderboard, Round 1
Golf's biggest stars had a rough start at TPC Sawgrass, and Matsuyama took advantage on Thursday
-
Tyrrell Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational
Hatton claimed his first Tour victory on Sunday by holding off Rory McIlroy and a host of other...