Tiger Woods calls himself 'playing captain' in reference to Presidents Cup roster

Tiger Woods wrote a blog post this week -- basically he is a blogger -- and it ended in about as interesting a way as a Tiger Woods blog post could end.

Let me summarize the beginning first. Woods, who is the captain of the 2019 United States Presidents Cup team, wrote about the players who have already made the team, the course itself (Royal Melbourne in Australia) and the importance of coming in prepared.

He mentioned the eight Americans who have qualified for the event -- Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson. Then he noted the players he's keeping an eye on this fall. This list is ostensibly where his four captain picks will come from. Here's what he said.

At the end of the day, the decision of who rounds out this team will ultimately be my call, but I'm going to lean heavily on the opinions of my captain's assistants and the eight guys who have already earned a spot. My plan is to keep an open line of communication to ensure we find the four guys who best fit this team. We will be watching the fall events closely. There are so many guys who are world-class players who aren't yet on the team like Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and many more. The Fall events will also allow me to get extended looks at two young rookies, Matthew Wolff and Colin Morikawa, who both played well after turning pro late in the season.

So that's all fair and proper. Then (THEN!) he signs the letter with the word "captain" crossed out and "playing captain" written in.

PresidentsCup.com

If you're looking for clues as to why Woods might be on the team despite having a fairly bumpy end of the season, look no further than earlier in this post: I'm going to lean heavily on the opinions of my captain's assistants and the eight guys who have already earned a spot.

You think anybody in that room is going to say, "Nah Tiger, I really don't think you should be on this team," if he asks? No, they're not.

So who knows. This certainly doesn't mean he's playing for sure, but it sure hints at it. Woods played on every team from 1998-2013, but he hasn't played a Presidents Cup since then. This is his first rip at being the captain of the squad. The U.S. hasn't lost a Presidents Cup since 1998 at Royal Melbourne.

Captain picks will be made on Nov. 4.