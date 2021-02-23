Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle and that he needed to be extracted from the truck using the jaws of life. His SUV sustained "major damage" in the single-vehicle rollover.
It was later reported that Woods was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance and was being treated for "moderate to critical injuries." The 45-year-old Woods apparently suffered injuries to both of his legs, according to the golfer's agent, Mark Steinberg.
As the news and images of the accident spread on social media, well-wishes and prayers for Tiger began pouring in -- many coming from other accomplished athletes. Jack Nicklaus, Mike Tyson and Alex Rodriguez were among the notable names to wish Tiger well.
Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021
Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021
Praying for @TigerWoods . Terrible news smh— klay thompson (@KlayThompson) February 23, 2021
Sending all the positive prayers and blessings to @TigerWoods and his family! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Tlao6GSktF— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 23, 2021
Praying for @TigerWoods 🙏🏾— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) February 23, 2021
Just hearing the @TigerWoods news. Praying everything is ok. 🙏🏽— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) February 23, 2021
Tiger 🙏🏾— Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) February 23, 2021
Hope Tiger Woods is okay 🙏🏾— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 23, 2021
Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021
Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 23, 2021
🐅🐅— Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 23, 2021
Prayers up @TigerWoods 🙏🏾— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 23, 2021
Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021
Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO
Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021
Justin Thomas reacts to the Tiger Woods news:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 23, 2021
"I'm sick to my stomach... just worried for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling." pic.twitter.com/CIJo59DUVJ
Woods was reportedly "travelling at a high rate of speed" when he "lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider" with his SUV rolling multiple times, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. The crash, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. PT, is under investigation by the LASD.