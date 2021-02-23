Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle and that he needed to be extracted from the truck using the jaws of life. His SUV sustained "major damage" in the single-vehicle rollover.

It was later reported that Woods was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance and was being treated for "moderate to critical injuries." The 45-year-old Woods apparently suffered injuries to both of his legs, according to the golfer's agent, Mark Steinberg.

As the news and images of the accident spread on social media, well-wishes and prayers for Tiger began pouring in -- many coming from other accomplished athletes. Jack Nicklaus, Mike Tyson and Alex Rodriguez were among the notable names to wish Tiger well.

Woods was reportedly "travelling at a high rate of speed" when he "lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider" with his SUV rolling multiple times, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. The crash, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. PT, is under investigation by the LASD.