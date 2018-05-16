Tiger Woods commits to 2018 Memorial Tournament in pre-U.S. Open preparation
Big Cat has won this tournament a record five times and will be in attendance again this year
Tiger Woods has unsurprisingly committed to the 2018 Memorial Tournament. Woods is a five-time winner of the event, and it will be his first tournament following a T11 finish at The Players Championship.
The star-studded event hosted by Jack Nicklaus and played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was last won by Woods in 2012, and he's only played twice since that victory.
Woods almost always plays this event as long as he's healthy, and it is part of his pre-U.S. Open prep work. It's expected that this will be his only event between now and the U.S. Open at Shinnecock in the middle of June. The Memorial runs from May 31 to June 3 and is expected to also include Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.
Big Cat said recently he's not planning on adding any tournaments he doesn't normally play.
"Not really, no," Woods said. "I added Valspar because I missed the cut at L.A. I needed more tournament rounds in before Augusta. I felt like I've got the tournament experience now. I got my feels and I know what I'm going to do in a tournament."
There will be a lot of folks picking Woods because of his history here as well as his performance on the weekend at The Players Championship.
"There's no way I would have predicted I would be at this point the beginning of the year," said Woods after shooting 65-69 in Rounds 3 and 4. "The way I was just coming back and just trying to get a feel for it and then hopefully have a schedule. Didn't know. But now I feel like I've got my playing feels and I'm playing tournament golf and I've got it ... I'm not that far off from winning golf tournaments."
Woods won this tournament in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2009 and 2012.
