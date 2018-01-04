Tiger Woods commits to Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Open to start 2018

After ending 2017 saying he was still unsure of his future schedule, Tiger Woods has committed to play the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January and the Genesis Open in February. They will be his first two official starts since undergoing a fourth back surgery in April 2017.

Woods played in the Hero World Challenge in December 2017 and finished T9, but he left there uncommitted to an official schedule for the next year.

"I would love to play a full schedule in 2018," wrote Woods just a week ago. "What that entails, including back-to-back events, I don't know. I just have to continue to work on my body and game and see where I pan out."

The news dropped on Thursday that Woods will play the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where he has won a record eight times (including the 2008 U.S. Open). Woods also played this tournament last year in an attempted comeback, but missed the cut after shooting 76-72.

Woods said last week that he would be at the Genesis Open whether he played or not. His foundation hosts the event, and he will now be a participant. The Genesis Open is played at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, which is where Woods made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur back in 1992. It's his first start at Rivera since 2006.

"I'm very excited to be back at Riviera," Woods said in a statement on Thursday. "I haven't played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time. To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it's a dream come true."

It doesn't appear that Woods will travel overseas to play in any European Tour events early in the year like he did last year. His caddie Joe LaCava mentioned this during the Hero World Challenge, and it doesn't appear that anything has changed since then.