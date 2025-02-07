Seven months after last attempting to win a professional tournament in the 2024 Open Championship, 15-time major winner and 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods will be back teeing it up on the PGA Tour. The Genesis Invitational announced Friday that Woods has committed to play the tournament he has hosted in California since 2020.

It will be the first time Woods plays a non-major on the PGA Tour rotation since withdrawing from last year's Genesis. The 2025 event will be held at Torrey Pines after being moved from Riviera Country Club due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 49-year-old Woods has eight wins at Torrey Pines in his career, and his last top 10 in a tournament came at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open held at the same location.

"There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them," Woods said of the move from Riviera to Torrey Pines. "The fact that we were able to, with the city of San Diego, were able to stay within Southern California, with respect to the difficulties in LA, I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires.

"It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that. I think because we're in Southern California… I think we're going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred."

Woods has not competed in an official PGA Tour event since The Open, but he has played in the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie and a couple of matches in his new simulator golf league, TGL. While Team Woods fell short to Team Langer in a playoff in the father-son shootout, Woods' TGL team Jupiter Links Golf Club has gotten on the board with its first overtime victory over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common a couple weeks ago.

Tiger's return to PGA Tour competition comes one year after he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational due to illness and back spasms during the second round. He was not seen again until the Masters where he made the cut for a record 24th consecutive time but ultimately finished last.

Missed cuts following at the final three major championships of the season, and a sixth back surgery came soon after in September to alleviate the back spasms and pain he experienced during his 2024 campaign.