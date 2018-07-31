Tiger Woods commits to playing at Northern Trust Open and Dell Technologies Championship

The FexEx Cup playoffs are rapidly approaching, and it could call for a wild month from Tiger Woods. On Tuesday, the PGA Tour announced that Woods is committed to the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship. He is also in good position to qualify for the BMW Championship. Should he play the three events, it would be the first time in 2018 that Woods has played in three straight weeks.

The Northern Trust will be played Aug. 23-26, followed by the Dell Technologies Championship on Aug. 31-Sept. 3. The BMW Championship would be the following week. He has played in back-to-back weeks three times this season, once in February (Genesis Open and and Honda Classic), once in March (Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational) and once in May (Wells Fargo Championship and Players Championship).

Playing in three straight weeks would be a key test of Woods' stamina. He finished tied for sixth in a thrilling British Open, and just two weeks before that he finished T4 at Quicken Loans National.

This is the first time Woods has qualified for the playoffs since 2013. He's currently 47th in the FedEx Cup standings. The BMW Championship will take the top 70 players.

The next two months are going to be incredibly busy for Woods. He's slated to play in five of the next six events if he makes the BMW Championship, and might well end up playing in the Ryder Cup at the end of September. Before that, however, there's the Tour Championship in Atlanta, which takes the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings. Woods would have to perform extraordinarily well at the preceding three events to crack that number.

Either way, this is a huge workload for a 42-year-old coming off of his fourth back surgery. Woods has a lot to prove, and it has been a big 2018 season for him. He has done everything short of winning an event. If he doesn't by the end of the season, it won't be for lack of effort.