Tiger Woods' court hearing for DUI charge moved to Friday
For some reason, Big Cat won't go before a judge after his hearing got bumped
Tiger Woods isn't officially playing golf yet, but he sure has been in the news a lot this week. Woods tossed a casual video of himself hitting a stinger on Twitter on Monday, and now his DUI court appearance following his arrest earlier this year will take place on Friday instead of Wednesday.
This move will take place, according to the Palm Beach Post. Woods entered a plea of not guilty earlier this fall, and the diversion program he will enter was supposed to start on Oct. 25. Now, presumably, it will start on Oct. 27 instead as Woods will plead guilty to reckless driving but not the DUI. This is common for first-time offenders. Here's the Post.
In a one-line notice on Tuesday, courts officials alerted the media that the hearing had been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the North County Courthouse in Palm Beach Gardens. The reason wasn't immediately available.
Woods, who was arrested in May when Jupiter police found him asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes, is expected to enter a DUI diversion program. Under the terms of the program, available to all first-time offenders, the charge would disappear from his record after a year if he successfully completes various tasks such as community service and a rehabilitation program.
Woods did not show up to his original arraignment in August. He said he completed an intensive out-of-state program earlier this summer following the DUI to treat how he was handling his pain medication. Woods told officers he was on multiple painkillers at the time of his arrest.
