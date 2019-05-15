Tiger Woods decides to rest, not practice on final day ahead of 2019 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods has not played a round of meaningful golf since winning the 2019 Masters, and he decided to add some extra rest to his schedule just 24 hours before he is set to tee off at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Woods did not appear at the course on Wednesday ahead of the year's second major, choosing to skip his final practice round and instead continue resting up for the event.

"There's definitely going to be a component to stamina this week as the week goes on,'' Woods said Tuesday before coming to this decision, noting that the expected cold weather conditions will be difficult to manage. "Four days over a tough championship that is mentally and physically taxing takes its toll.''

Though some in Farmingdale, New York, believe Woods is dealing with an illness, agent Mark Steinberg denied that rumor to Bob Harig of ESPN. "He's all good, just getting some rest," Steinberg said. "Saw the course last week, all is good."

Steinberg is referring to Woods teeing up at Bethpage last week before most others arrived in Long Island to prepare for the PGA Championship, which saw formal practice rounds begin on Monday. Woods was originally scheduled to play nine holes Wednesday, though he has spent most of the week simply practicing around Bethpage.

Woods is looking to win his 16th career major after capturing his 15th last much at the Masters. A victory at the PGA Championship would make Woods the first golfer since Jack Nicklaus in 1975 to win both events in the same year.