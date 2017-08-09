Tiger Woods enters plea of not guilty for DUI, will enter diversion program

Tiger Woods entered a plea of not guilty for the DUI he got over Memorial Day weekend but did not appear at his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. A plea deal was reached between prosecutors and Woods' attorneys that will have the golfer enter a diversion program beginning Oct. 25.

Upon completion of that program, the DUI charge will be dropped from Woods' record. Woods claimed he was under the influence of a bad mix of medicine, including prescription painkillers, at the time of the DUI and no alcohol was found in his system.

Entering a diversion program is apparently common among first-time offenders (of which Woods is one) and contain benchmarks like community service and court fines for participants to hit along the way. Woods is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge like reckless driving in October before entering the program and completing those benchmarks.

"He was not treated any differently than anybody else. ... Anyone else in the same position as him would be offered the same exact thing," chief assistant state attorney Adrienne Ellis told reporters.

Woods' attorney avoided all questions after the hearing.

Tiger Woods' atty won't elaborate. Entered not guilty plea today, will return Oct. 25 to enter guilty plea only to reckless driving NOt DUI pic.twitter.com/SMUO5KmTEH — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) August 9, 2017

Woods completed an intensive out-of-state program earlier this summer because of the DUI and how he has been handling pain medication. According to the original official statement from police, Woods told them he was taking Soloxex (sic), Torix (sic), Vioxx and Vicodin. He also told one officer that he was taking Xanax at the time.