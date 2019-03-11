Tiger Woods expected to play 2019 Players Championship after missing event with neck strain

Tiger Woods is always one of the primary storylines (if not the primary storyline) in any tournament -- even more so when he's coming off a withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he's won nine times. Woods missed last week's event at Bay Hill with a neck strain, and there were questions about whether he would play at this week's Players Championship where he's won twice.

It seems as if that answer -- at least for now -- is yes. Woods is scheduled to have a press conference on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET, and the PGA Tour has announced that he will play in a featured group with Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson on Thursday. It would be pretty awkward if they had to fill that spot with the No. 128 player in the world when Woods pulls out.

One source I spoke with noted that all indications are that Woods will play, which is evident by the PGA Tour's aforementioned roll out of promotion featuring Woods.

I'm still in "I'll believe it when I see it" mode after Woods's unexpected WD from Bay Hill. He cares about the Masters and Augusta National about 100 times more than he cares about The Players and TPC Sawgrass at this point, and everything he does over the next month will be pointed toward that reality.

Still, it would be nice for him to follow up his T11 at last year's Players with something equally (or more) impressive this time around. Woods has finished T20, T15 and T10 in his three starts this season. His agent, Mark Steinberg, did not respond to a request for comment from ESPN.