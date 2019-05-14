Tiger Woods facing wrongful death lawsuit related to drunk-driving death of former restaurant employee

Tiger Woods might be in the middle of a career renaissance with a 2019 Masters win under his belt and a PGA Championship within reach, but legal controversy has arisen away from the golf course. As ESPN's Bob Harig reported Monday evening, Woods is facing a wrongful death lawsuit alongside his Jupiter, Florida, restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, and the establishment's manager, Erica Herman, whom Tiger has been dating since 2017.

The parents of Nicholas F. Immesberger, who died at age 24 in a December 2018 drunk-driving crash while employed as a bartender at The Woods Jupiter, filed the suit Monday alleging that Woods, Herman and other "employees, management and owners" of the restaurant "over-served a young man they knew was suffering with the disease of alcoholism."

Immesberger had a blood-alcohol level of .256, nearly three times the legal limit of .08, at the time of his death, per CBS News. He was allegedly permitted to drive home following three hours of drinking at The Woods after his shift at the restaurant concluded.

The lawsuit contends that employees at The Woods were aware that one month prior to his fatal crash he had crashed another vehicle while driving home and that one of Immesberger's friends had told employees at The Woods to stop serving the 24-year-old alcohol. The lawsuit also states Woods and Herman were drinking with Immesberger "only a few nights before the fatal crash."

Woods is currently preparing to play the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, this week. During a press conference ahead of the annual major tournament on Tuesday, on the heels of the lawsuit being filed, Woods briefly addressed the legal matter he's now faced with.

"We're all very sad that Nick passed away," he said. "It was a terrible night, a terrible ending. And we feel bad for him and his entire family. It's very sad."

A separate report from ESPN, however, suggests Immesberger's family also believes The Woods Jupiter "destroyed video evidence of the employee drinking at the bar for three hours -- to the point of severe intoxication -- prior to his fatal crash in December."