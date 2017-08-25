Tiger Woods gets another run as assistant captain, this time at Presidents Cup

One of the more underrated storylines of last year's Ryder Cup is the role Tiger Woods played as assistant captain. Nobody will ever really know the depth of his influence on the team itself, but it seems to have been quite strong.

And why not? American players in their 20s and early 30s revere him. Have you seen what Justin Thomas has been saying about him recently? They crave advice and direction from Big Cat.

So it should be fairly exciting that Woods is about to be back in the middle of the golf world as the Presidents Cup approaches. This event will take place at the end of September and feature the 12 best on the U.S. side against the 12 best from all non-European countries.

Steve Stricker is the U.S. captain, and his assistant captains will include Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Fred Couples and Woods.

"It will be good to have him there," Stricker told Golf Channel this week. "Guys are looking forward to it and I know he's looking forward to it as well. He wants to get back in the mix, and I know he's itching to get back out here, and this will be a first step for him. A couple of months ago, he wasn't feeling well enough to come, now, he is, he said."

Woods has had a turbulent 12 months since that Ryder Cup last year. He had his fourth back surgery and was arrested for a DUI, which led to a stint in an out-of-state "private, intensive" program.

At the center of it all, though, Woods' life has always been (and will probably always be) about golf. It will be good for him to mix it up with some of the guys in a team atmosphere once again, and those players will respond. Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed and Thomas are all in their 20s and will all be on the team.

Woods may never play a team event again, but his presence at them in the future will always be a fun reminder of what he once was and a harbinger of what he could someday be.