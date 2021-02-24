St. Andrews, the legendary Scottish golf course, is offering its support for Tiger Woods in the wake of Tuesday's car accident that left the star golfer hospitalized. American golf caddie Robert Ogle III, who picked up sand art as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic, created the art to pay tribute to Woods.

Here's a look:

"Tiger means so much to the sports world, this is the least I could do, for what he has given me: focus, determination, perseverance [and] confidence," Ogle told ESPN.

Ogle chose to pay tribute to Woods with the sand art, which featured Woods' "TW" logo and the phrase "thoughts and prayers." Woods has had a great deal of success at the Old Course at St. Andrews as he won the Open Championship there in 2000 and 2005.

Ogle also told ESPN that he was able to complete the sand art tribute with just two rakes and it took him around an hour to complete.

On Tuesday, Woods was involved in a one-car accident and suffered significant leg injuries that required surgery. Following the surgery, Woods was "awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room," according to a press release from his team.