Patrick Cantlay has employed a new caddie, and it's not just any ordinary bagman. Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods' caddie since 2011, will be carrying the bag for the world No. 4 for the foreseeable future beginning this week at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, according to Golf Channel. LaCava will replace Matt Minister, who was with Cantlay since 2017.

The move comes on the heels of Woods undergoing ankle surgery just a couple weeks ago, which will have him sidelined for an indefinite amount of time. The 15-time major champion was forced to withdraw during the third round of the 2023 Masters after making his 23rd consecutive cut at Augusta National. It was Woods' second withdrawal in his last four competitive starts with the other coming at the 2022 PGA Championship.

"Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," read a statement posted to Woods' Twitter account. "It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.

According to numerous medical professionals, the procedure could sideline Woods for the remainder of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. Having played only five times since the November Masters in 2020, Woods gave LaCava the go ahead to make the jump to one of the best players in the game.

In their 12-year relationship, Woods not only racked up 12 victories, but also injuries. Back spasms brought him to his knees during the 2013 Barclays and ultimately forced him to have surgery on a pinched nerve in March 2014. The pain persisted into 2015 when the second and third of five back surgeries took place. In 2017, Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery and marked the beginning of his march towards his fifth green jacket.

In February 2021, Woods was involved in a life-threatening car crash that has physically affected him ever since.

Woods and LaCava experienced a fruitful partnership together when Woods was on the golf course, highlighted by the triumph at the 2019 Masters. In addition to claiming Woods' 15th major championship together, the two enjoyed a five-win season in 2013, a dramatic victory at the 2018 Tour Championship (which broke a five-year winless drought) and the tying of Sam Snead's record for most victories on the PGA Tour with Woods' 82nd coming at the 2019 Zozo Championship.