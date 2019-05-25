Tiger Woods gives perfect, NSFW answer to question about fan's $85,000 Masters bet

In case you forgot, Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters. It was awesome. But while fans across the world celebrated Woods' victory and return to the Promised Land with his 15th major championship, there was one particular spectator who was especially happy to see Tiger claim yet another Green Jacket.

That fan is James Adduci, who placed a stunning $85,000 bet on Woods to win the Masters before the event began. Adduci walked away with a cool $1.275 million in winnings and made headlines internationally. Adduci followed up that wager with a $100,000 bet for Woods to win the Grand Slam (all four 2019 majors in succession); that is already a loss after Tiger failed to even make the cut at the PGA Championship this month.

While participating in his annual Tiger Jam event, Woods was about to swing the club during a clinic when a fan yelled out a simple question at the 15-time major winner: "Tiger, what do you think about the guy that bet $85,000 for you to win the Masters?"

Wood's reply? "F---in' great bet." The gathered crowd roared in laughter and applause. After a swing and a pause, Woods smirked and added, "Dumb-ass for the Grand Slam part, though."

You can check out video of the comment, expletive and all, by clicking here.

Despite choosing not to play between the Masters and PGA Championship, it appears Tiger has wised up and learned that he needs to play at least some competitive golf between majors. As such, he will tee it up next week at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, two weeks before the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.