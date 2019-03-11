Tiger Woods 'good' to play 2019 Players Championship after missing event with neck strain

Tiger Woods is always one of the primary storylines (if not the primary storyline) in any tournament -- even more so when he's coming off a withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he's won nine times. Woods missed last week's event at Bay Hill with a neck strain, and there were questions about whether he would play at this week's Players Championship where he's won twice.

That answer -- at least for now -- is yes. Woods is scheduled to have a press conference on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET, and the PGA Tour has announced that he will play in a featured group with Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson on Thursday. It would be pretty awkward if they had to fill that spot with the No. 128 player in the world when Woods pulls out.

Woods arrived at TPC Sawgrass on Monday afternoon and told Golfweek that he feels good. He also noted that his decision to take last week off was a wise one.

"I didn't want to push it. No need to," Woods told Golfweek. "Not at my age. Can't do that anymore. Everything is good. I feel good. I needed last week off."

That's an encouraging statement after Woods's unexpected WD from Bay Hill. He cares about the Masters and Augusta National about 100 times more than he cares about The Players and TPC Sawgrass at this point, and everything he does over the next month will be pointed toward that reality. So -- at least for now -- it seems like he's all systems go for the first major of 2019 here in a month.

And it would be nice for him to follow up his T11 at last year's Players with something equally (or more) impressive this time around. Woods has finished T20, T15 and T10 in his three starts this season.