Tiger Woods headlines five golfers on latest Forbes top 100 list

The new Forbes 100 Highest-Paid Athletes list is out, and three members of the 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder appear before any golfers make the cut. Tiger Woods at No. 16 leads the golf world at a reported income of $43.3 million per year, and he's followed by Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Here are where all five stand.

Tiger Woods: No. 16 ($43.3M)



Phil Mickelson: No. 22 ($41.3M)



Jordan Spieth: No. 23 ($41.2M)



Rory McIlroy: No. 26 ($37.7M)



Justin Thomas: No. 66 ($26M)



Floyd Mayweather leads the way at $285 million with Lionel Messi ($111M) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($108M) as the only two other athletes to top $100 million for the 2017-18 year. Here's more on Forbes' methodology.

Forbes' earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018. Winnings for golfers and tennis players represent their prize money over that period. Endorsement incomes are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income for the 12 months through June 1 based on conversations with dozens of industry insiders. The golfers' income includes course design work. We do not deduct for taxes or agents' fees, and we do not include investment income. Our list includes athletes active at any point during the last 12 months.

It's pretty curious to me that Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook all came in ahead of Tiger and the rest and that no golfers cracked the top 15. Geoff Shackelford posited this theory.

My theories, substantiated by nothing other than observation? They range from this being a simple transition period to strides made by many of the top athletes -- particularly NBA players who take up 40 spots on the list -- to improve their likability cache via social media, style and overall intrigue factor as golfers have become a little less accessible, less stylish and less willing to stand out.

I do think there is some slack in the line as it relates to the money Tiger brought into the game, but I think what Shackelford hit on with the marketability of other players -- NBA players specifically -- is spot on. Golf as a pro sport has never been better or more talented, but it has been more marketable (when Tiger was peak Tiger). All three of those factors are converging for the NBA, and that's why you see as many NBA players in the top 14 as you see golfers on the entire list.