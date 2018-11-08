Tiger Woods headlines the field of his 2018 Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas
Big Cat will be joined by a host of other top players
A year after his first dip back into the professional golf waters at the 2017 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods will once again be in the field this year in the Bahamas. Woods will host the loaded 18-golfer field from Nov. 29 - Dec. 2, and 16 of those golfers were announced this week. They're all ranked in the top 25 in the world.
- Justin Rose
- Dustin Johnson
- Justin Thomas
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jon Rahm
- Rickie Fowler
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Jason Day
- Xander Schauffele
- Tiger Woods
- Tony Finau
- Bubba Watson
- Patrick Reed
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Noren
- Hideki Matsuyama
Two more players will be added between now and the event. It will be a busy stretch for Woods. He will play his $9 million match with Phil Mickelson on Friday, Nov. 23 before heading to the Bahamas. Those two events are expected to be the last time we see him in 2018 before he gets rolling on the PGA Tour again in 2019.
While this tournament will be important for Woods' progression this fall, it's certainly not as big of a deal as it was last year when Rickie Fowler won and Woods finished T9 at 8 under. As it turns out, that event was a harbinger of things to come as he beat Justin Thomas, Henrik Stenson and Dustin Johnson. Woods would go on to have a phenomenal 2017-18 season, including his win at the Tour Championship.
The biggest difference between now and then (other than Woods having his swing back)? Going into that tournament Woods was ranked No. 1,199 in the world. Now he's ranked No. 13.
-
Watch the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic live this week
-
PGA Tour players try 'Fortnite' dances
Some were fine! Some were not!
-
Mayakoba Classic DFS: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
McIlroy sells old home for $11.5 million
The four-time major champ is making moves in the real estate game
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic picks, odds
You know a tournament is good if five of the top nine players are playing the week after a...
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic odds, 2018 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic 10,000 times and came up with surprising...