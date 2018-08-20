Tiger Woods' history at the FedEx Cup Playoffs littered with top-five finishes
As Woods tries to close out one of his most successful recent seasons, we look at his playoff runs
Tiger Woods comes into the 2017-18 FedEx Cup Playoffs ranked No. 20 in the FedEx Cup rankings. That's obviously astonishing considering he couldn't swing a club one year ago. Woods is the only multiple-time winner of the FedEx Cup and $10 million, and he's trying to turn a lonely club of two-time winners into a lonely club of three-time winners with a good run over the next month.
Woods will tee it up at The Northern Trust, Dell Technologies Championship and BMW Championship consecutively over the next three weeks before (hopefully for him) making it to the Tour Championship. His odds of getting there are pretty good based on where he currently sits and how he's been playing, but nothing is guaranteed.
I thought it would be interesting to look at Tiger's history in the FedEx Cup and what that might tell us about how he'll perform this year. Some of the FedEx Cup Playoff courses move around, and Woods is obviously a different player than he used to be, but it's good context to use for what will be his first postseason run since the 2013 season when he finished runner up to champion Henrik Stenson.
Here's a look at where Woods started each playoff run and where he eventually finished.
|Year
|Started
|Finished
|Bonus
2018
20th
?
?
2017
DNP
2016
DNP
2015
DNP
2014
DNP
2013
1st
2nd
$3 million
2012
1st
3rd
$2 million
2011
DNP
DNP
$32,000
2010
112th
42nd
$133,000
2009
1st
1st
$10 million
2008
1st
70th
$110,000
|2007
|1st
|1st
|$10 million
Woods is the all-time leader in FedEx Cup money earned by a wide margin. His $25.3 million dwarfs Rory McIlroy's $15.6 million and Jim Furyk's $15.2 million. He's also never really been in this position. Every time he's played the playoffs except for 2010, he's gone in as the top player on the points list. Even in 2008 when he didn't play the playoffs because of his knee injury, he still went in No. 1 and ended up in 70th without hitting a single shot.
So who knows what to expect from Woods in 2018. After the PGA Championship where he finished in second, nothing would really surprise me. He could legitimately contend for the $10 million prize and touch off a borderline miracle year, or he could tucker out and miss the Tour Championship altogether. It's all in play for Woods as we enter playoff time, and that's probably the most intriguing part of all.
