Tiger Woods hits two in the water, falls apart at iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
It was all going so swimmingly for Big Cat
Tiger Woods was cooking. After shooting a 2-under 70 on Thursday, he'd birdied three of his first seven on the back nine (he started on No. 10) on Friday morning and stood on the famous 17th tee just two back of the leaders at 7 under.
That may be as close as he ever gets to the lead this week.
Woods, playing to a back pin, hit his tee shot into the water after pulling it pretty badly. That's not a disaster -- plenty of golfers rinse balls on No 17 -- but what happened with his next shot was a disaster. Woods dropped at the penalty area and flew that one over the back, too.
His next shot from the same penalty area landed on the green and he two-putted for a four-over quadruple bogey. A seven. It's just the third seven on the hole this week -- Sam Ryder and Paul Casey did it on Thursday -- and came a day after Woods made a two on the hole.
It dropped him back to 1 over for the day and 1 under for the week where he'll likely flirt with the cut for the rest of the day depending on how he finishes and what the field does this afternoon. It was also Woods' first quadruple bogey or worse ever at the event and came on his 1,229th hole in his career at TPC Sawgrass. Woods finished T11 here last year after making the cut at 1 under.
