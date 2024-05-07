The 2024 PGA Championship field was released Tuesday with one name near the bottom of the alphabetical list jumping to the top of everyone's mind. Tiger Woods is officially listed among the 154 men currently anticipated to compete in the year's second major championship next week at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Woods' inclusion in the PGA Championship marks his first appearance at the event since 2022 as he skipped last year's championship at Oak Hill due to injury.

Tiger was last seen at the Masters where he made the cut for a record-setting 24th consecutive time. After entering the weekend with an outside chance to shoot into contention, the 48-year-old backtracked over the second half of the tournament with rounds of 82-77 to finish last among those who made the cut. Despite struggling physically at times, Woods all but confirmed he would tee it up in the PGA Championship.

"This is a golf course I knew going into it, so I'm going to do my homework going forward at Pinehurst, Valhalla and [Royal] Troon, but that's kind of the game plan," Woods said Sunday at Augusta National. "It's always nice coming back here because I know the golf course, I know how to play it. I can kind of simulate shots. Granted, it's never quite the same as getting out here and doing it. Same thing, I heard there's some changes at the next couple sites. So, got to get up there early and check them out."

The 15-time major champion returns to a venue where he should have fond memories. Claiming the 2000 PGA Championship in a dramatic playoff over Bob May, Woods successfully defended his title from 1999. The victory marked Tiger's fifth major title at the time, and it also represented the third leg of the Tiger Slam. Woods missed the cut the last time the PGA Championship was held at Valhalla in 2014.

What one should expect from Woods is clear given his play over the last two years. While he hasn't played much, when he has teed off, Woods has flashed brilliance in his early rounds and fallen off as tournaments progress. This was the case in 2022 at Southern Hills where Woods opened with a 74 and clawed back with a second-round 69 to earn a weekend tee time. After carding a third-round 79, Tiger was forced to withdraw due to injury and did not see Sunday.

This has become a somewhat common occurrence for Woods since the start of 2022 as he has played in eight events withdrawing three times and missing one cut.