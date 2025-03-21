Golf fans expected to see plenty of Tiger Woods playing golf in 2025 between signature events (where he has a lifetime exemption), majors championships and the upstart TGL simulator golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy. However, it appears the SoFi Center will be the only place golf fans will get to watch the greatest of all-time hit balls this year as personal tragedy and a devastating injury will keep him from competing on the PGA Tour.

After skipping the tournament he hosts, the Genesis Invitational, following the death of his mother, Woods was working his way back into playing shape when he ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg. The 49-year-old had surgery on March 11 and is now faced with yet another grueling injury rehabilitation before he can get back on the golf course.

The silver lining, if there is such a thing with an Achilles, is that Woods has plenty of experience working his way back from an injury and knows the physical and mental demands it will require to regain a personally acceptable level of form. The mental aspect is arguably as important as the physical side, of course.

According to friend and peer Fred Couples, Tiger is doing quite well less than two weeks removed from surgery.

Couples offered an update on his buddy during a Champions Tour stop in Newport Beach on Friday, explaining that Woods was in "great spirits" when they recently spoke.

"I've texted him. As soon as it happened, he got back to me, and I texted him on a couple other things -- about TGL, his daughter just won that state soccer thing," Couples said. "I mean, that was before he hurt himself. He was on Cloud 20. It was amazing. He's in great spirits for a ruptured Achilles. He really is.

"He'll be fine. It's such a bummer because people think, 'When's he gonna play?' He was scheduled to play a few events. Not a ton, but a few events. And you know, his mother passing away would slow anyone down. But he's my man, and texting him is a lot of fun."

It's not clear when we'll see Woods next -- perhaps he'll make the trip up to Augusta National for the Masters Champions Dinner, even though he won't be playing -- but it's certainly positive to hear that he's doing well after his injury.