Tiger Woods has been hospitalized for "multiple leg injuries" after being involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday morning near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. He had to be extracted from his sports-utility vehicle as it sustained "major damage" following a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Woods, the only occupant of the SUV, was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for "moderate to critical" injuries suffered in the crash, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN. His injuries are not life-threatening, and it is believed he was conscious at the time he was extracted from the vehicle, LASD lieutenant Michael White told KCBS-TV.

Woods was reportedly "travelling at a high rate of speed" when he "lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider" with his SUV rolling multiple times, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. The crash, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. PT, is under investigation by the LASD.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Helicopter footage of the crash scene from KCBS-TV shows an SUV laying on its side in a ditch at the bottom of a hill with heavy damage sustained by its front end. Numerous pieces of the vehicle can be seen in the nearby area, and the airbags appear to have been deployed.

Woods spent the long weekend in Southern California as he was host at the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

The 15-time major champion with 82 career PGA Tour wins has been recovering from a fifth microdiscectomy surgery on his back with hopes of playing professionally later this year.

