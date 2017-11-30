Tiger Woods is back and the reaction to his return was hilarious and fantastic

Tiger Woods shot a 69 in Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge, and he had some spectacular moments. Woods made five birdies and just two bogeys and excited fans throughout. He's three off of Tommy Fleetwood's lead and has everybody dreaming about what could be if he's in contention late on Sunday.

Several other sports superstars weighed in that they were consuming Woods' return to golf alongside a host of other golf fans and media. It made for a terrific day on Twitter. Here is some of the best stuff from Thursday.

Ok I've seen enough now. TIGER WILL WIN THE MASTERS!!! — Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) November 30, 2017

Great seeing Tiger back in action he’s definitely great for the game of golf! Wishing @TigerWoods nothing but the best of luck! @TGRLiveEvents 🏆#HeroWorldChallenge — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) November 30, 2017

Is there anything better then watching @TigerWoods play golf again? #fistpumpsForDaysssss — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) November 30, 2017

twirl on a layup out of the fairway bunker i can't get enough right now — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) November 30, 2017

Pumped to be watching @TigerWoods back out there!!! — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) November 30, 2017

Oh ya! Tiger is back on the tee box today! Very excited to watch him play. The game of golf has been different since he’s been gone. Rooting for him! ⛳️ #Tiger — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) November 30, 2017

The wait is over. The wait is over. @TigerWoods — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 30, 2017

It's a great day to see @TigerWoods back on the golf course! — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) November 30, 2017

Watching Tiger amongst younger players is great. His manerisms are so ubiquitous on tour you almost forget he's the one the they've been emulating. #TalkingTiger — Carrforthecourse (@Carr4thecourse) November 30, 2017