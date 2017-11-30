Tiger Woods is back and the reaction to his return was hilarious and fantastic

Everybody from Steph Curry to Michael Phelps weighed in on Woods' 69 on Thursday

Tiger Woods shot a 69 in Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge, and he had some spectacular moments. Woods made five birdies and just two bogeys and excited fans throughout. He's three off of Tommy Fleetwood's lead and has everybody dreaming about what could be if he's in contention late on Sunday.

Several other sports superstars weighed in that they were consuming Woods' return to golf alongside a host of other golf fans and media. It made for a terrific day on Twitter. Here is some of the best stuff from Thursday.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories