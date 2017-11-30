Tiger Woods is back and the reaction to his return was hilarious and fantastic
Everybody from Steph Curry to Michael Phelps weighed in on Woods' 69 on Thursday
Tiger Woods shot a 69 in Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge, and he had some spectacular moments. Woods made five birdies and just two bogeys and excited fans throughout. He's three off of Tommy Fleetwood's lead and has everybody dreaming about what could be if he's in contention late on Sunday.
Several other sports superstars weighed in that they were consuming Woods' return to golf alongside a host of other golf fans and media. It made for a terrific day on Twitter. Here is some of the best stuff from Thursday.
