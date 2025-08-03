The 2025 Wyndham Championship wasn't just the final regular season event of the PGA Tour season, but it marked the end of an era for one of the game's beloved broadcasters.

Ian Baker-Finch announced earlier this year that he would be retiring at the end of the season, and Sunday's final round at Sedgefield Country Club marked his final broadcast with CBS. After retiring from a stellar playing career, Baker-Finch spent 11 years as a broadcaster on Australian TV and worked with ESPN and ABC from 1998 to 2006 before joining CBS in 2007, where he's been a fixture as a hole announcer for 19 years.

For his final broadcast, some luminaries in the game and top Australian players issued a heartfelt congratulations to Baker-Finch on a tremendous post-playing career as he heads into retirement. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Jason Day and Adam Scott were among those to offer their appreciation for what Baker-Finch gave to the game in his time as a broadcaster.

"Congrats Finchy for 30 incredible years behind the microphone," Woods wrote. "You brought insight into things that the viewing audience could understand and relate to. From all of us -- thanks for the memories."

"Ian has been great for the game of golf," Nicklaus said. "He was a good player with a wonderful personality, and he has been a great addition to the CBS golf broadcasts. We wish him well and congratulations."

"You have always been a bright spot in our game," Day said. "A champion both on and off the golf course. I always looked up to you and knew what you stood for -- excellence and more important decency. I've always considered you my friend and just a great human being. Congrats on a great career. Thanks for your friendship, Finchy."

"Congratulations IBF on a wonderful broadcasting career," Scott wrote. "Your love for this game was clearly expressed every weekend on the telly. To have you call my win on the 10th green at Augusta is a great memory for me. Wishing you all the best for the future mate, Scotty."

Baker-Finch was a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 1991 Open Championship, but golf fans today best know him for his work on television. He has long been a beloved voice in golf for the energy he brought to broadcasts and his passion for the game.