Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas will face off against Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in an 18-hole charity exhibition match on Sept. 22 called the "Payne's Valley Cup," which will commemorate the grand opening of Payne's Valley Golf Course in Ridgedale, Missouri -- the first public golf course designed by Woods. The team competition pitting the two U.S. stars of Woods and Thomas against the two European stars of McIlroy and Rose will be carried live on Golf Channel.

"Payne's Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed," Woods said in a statement announcing the event. "I couldn't be prouder of how it turned out. It was an honor for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during the Payne's Valley Cup."

The event will take place two days after the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York, where all four will enter the event as contenders to win the first major championship of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season. The format of the 18 holes will feature Ryder Cup and President Cup elements, with Fourball, Foursomes and Singles matches, according to the press release. All four players will be mic'd up.

Woods has been the headliner of several charity matches in recent history, including a recent golf/football crossover event earlier this year that pitted Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Woods and Manning held off a late run from Brady and Mickelson to win the match-style contest, which had some interest elements including one hole in which only one club was allowed. The match raised $20 million that went towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

To honor the namesake of the Payne's Valley Golf Course, named after Missouri sports legend Payne Stewart, funds raised in the Payne's Valley Cup will go to the Payne Stewart Family Foundation, which supports beneficiaries like The First Tee, the AJGA and Kids Across America.