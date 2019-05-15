Tiger Woods looks for second straight major win at PGA Championship after epic Masters victory
Woods is back, but now he has to stay
Tiger Woods is back in the mix, which has added a completely new level of intrigue to this year's PGA Championship. After winning the Masters in April, all eyes will be on Woods this weekend in New York, as he tries to win back-to-back majors for the first time since 2006.
Woods can singlehandedly boost golf's popularity, and it shows when he's playing well. With 15 career majors, he is back chasing the legendary Jack Nicklaus' mark of 18. Woods will need to get off to a strong start at the Championship if he's going to keep up with the field.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell preview the PGA Championship and give a glimpse of what to expect out of Woods this weekend, not to mention the difficult conditions he'll be playing in.
"The biggest challenge to me, I think for Tiger, is the weather," Kanell said. "Because it is chillier -- like at Augusta it was hot, and that plays in his favor -- because he's got all the issues, he's had the injuries, and when you get older it's just harder to get the body loose, to get the muscles going."
Kanell, however, thinks Woods will be ready come his 8:24 tee-time Thursday morning. Woods' talent is clearly still there -- he's proved as much -- but now it's all about consistency.
Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.
-
PGA Championship leaderboard, Round 1
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 101st PGA Championship
-
2019 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every single moment of the 101th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live onl...
-
How to watch PGA Live on Thursday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit at Bethpage Black on Thursday
-
PGA, Tiger tee times for Bethpage
Big Cat will begin his play at Bethpage Black alaongside two other recent major champions
-
Nine who can win the PGA Championship
From Brooks Koepka to Rickie Fowler, who will take the 101st PGA Championship?
-
Odds for the 2019 PGA Championship
Not much has changed to the PGA Championship odds since Big Cat won the Masters