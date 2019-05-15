Tiger Woods looks for second straight major win at PGA Championship after epic Masters victory

Tiger Woods is back in the mix, which has added a completely new level of intrigue to this year's PGA Championship. After winning the Masters in April, all eyes will be on Woods this weekend in New York, as he tries to win back-to-back majors for the first time since 2006.

Woods can singlehandedly boost golf's popularity, and it shows when he's playing well. With 15 career majors, he is back chasing the legendary Jack Nicklaus' mark of 18. Woods will need to get off to a strong start at the Championship if he's going to keep up with the field.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell preview the PGA Championship and give a glimpse of what to expect out of Woods this weekend, not to mention the difficult conditions he'll be playing in.

"The biggest challenge to me, I think for Tiger, is the weather," Kanell said. "Because it is chillier -- like at Augusta it was hot, and that plays in his favor -- because he's got all the issues, he's had the injuries, and when you get older it's just harder to get the body loose, to get the muscles going."

Kanell, however, thinks Woods will be ready come his 8:24 tee-time Thursday morning. Woods' talent is clearly still there -- he's proved as much -- but now it's all about consistency.

