Tiger Woods makes eagle after driving par-4 green at Hero World Challenge
Big Cat is blazing on the front side on Sunday
Stop me if you've heard this before. Tiger Woods made an eagle on the front nine in his round on Sunday and went out in 31. Woods rose to T4 on the leaderboard and 9-under overall on the tournament through 63 holes, and he did it largely on the back of this insane drive on the 350-yard, par-4 7th.
This was Woods' first eagle since he made one at No. 9 in the first round on Friday and it followed birdies at Nos. 3 and 5, and preceded another one at No. 9 on Sunday.
Woods isn't going to win the tournament, but this is a far cry from his 75 on Saturday and an even farther cry from the 76 he shot in the final round of this tournament last year. Woods is going after golf shots, driving greens (!) and rolling in putts on a Sunday in red and black. All is at equilibrium again in the golf world.
