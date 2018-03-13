Tiger Woods Masters betting odds improve after big-money wager is placed

In just four official PGA Tour starts, Tiger Woods has rocketed up the 2018 Masters favorites, and now only Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are listed ahead of him, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Woods is now 10-1 to win the first major of 2018 and the fifth green jacket of his career.

Woods went from 12-1 to 10-1 over the weekend after a sizable $4,000 bet came in on him at Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. The craziest part is that this is not all simply Vegas protecting itself against a horde of people throwing down cash on Tiger -- he might actually be a favorite. Woods is currently No. 11 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained and has looked pretty outstanding in his last two events, a 12th at the Honda Classic and a T2 at the Valspar Championship.

Here's a look at golfers with 25-1 odds or better to win at Augusta National.

Golfer Current Odds (3/13/18) Starting Odds (8/14/17) Dustin Johnson 8-1 8-1 Justin Thomas 8-1 25-1 Tiger Woods 10-1 100-1 Jordan Spieth 12-1 7-1 Jason Day 14-1 15-1 Jon Rahm 14-1 20-1 Justin Rose 16-1 20-1 Phil Mickelson 18-1 30-1 Rory McIlroy 20-1 10-1 Rickie Fowler 20-1 15-1

For all the issues Woods has had over the last five years, when he's played the Masters he's been outstanding. Even in 2015 when he had to sit out a few months leading up, he still finished in the top 20. Tiger has 13 top 10 finishes in 18 Masters appearances as a professional.