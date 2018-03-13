Tiger Woods Masters betting odds improve after big-money wager is placed
After last week's Valspar Championship, Big Cat is going to be a big play at Augusta National
In just four official PGA Tour starts, Tiger Woods has rocketed up the 2018 Masters favorites, and now only Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are listed ahead of him, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Woods is now 10-1 to win the first major of 2018 and the fifth green jacket of his career.
Woods went from 12-1 to 10-1 over the weekend after a sizable $4,000 bet came in on him at Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. The craziest part is that this is not all simply Vegas protecting itself against a horde of people throwing down cash on Tiger -- he might actually be a favorite. Woods is currently No. 11 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained and has looked pretty outstanding in his last two events, a 12th at the Honda Classic and a T2 at the Valspar Championship.
Here's a look at golfers with 25-1 odds or better to win at Augusta National.
|Golfer
|Current Odds (3/13/18)
|Starting Odds (8/14/17)
Dustin Johnson
8-1
8-1
Justin Thomas
8-1
25-1
Tiger Woods
10-1
100-1
Jordan Spieth
12-1
7-1
Jason Day
14-1
15-1
Jon Rahm
14-1
20-1
Justin Rose
16-1
20-1
Phil Mickelson
18-1
30-1
Rory McIlroy
20-1
10-1
Rickie Fowler
20-1
15-1
For all the issues Woods has had over the last five years, when he's played the Masters he's been outstanding. Even in 2015 when he had to sit out a few months leading up, he still finished in the top 20. Tiger has 13 top 10 finishes in 18 Masters appearances as a professional.
