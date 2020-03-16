Tiger Woods offers perspective amid coronavirus affecting golf tournaments: 'We need to be safe'
We haven't seen Tiger for a month, but on Monday he used social media to address the pandemic
Tiger Woods has been absent from the public eye since his tournament, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, wrapped up a month ago in the middle of February. Since then, he's opted out of the WGC-Mexico Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship.
A self-quarantine, if you will. A timely one, too, as the coronavirus has taken over since Woods last played and golf -- as well as the sports world as a whole -- has come to a screeching halt. On Monday, Woods voiced his take on the pandemic that has taken over, well, everything.
"There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now," wrote Woods on Twitter. "We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community."
Woods has skipped out on several events because of a back that's not quite right yet, and he was expected to next turn up at the 2020 Masters where he would have been defending champion. One problem: the 2020 Masters is postponed indefinitely because of coronavirus. So not only do we not know when we'll see Woods again, we don't know when we'll see anyone in professional golf again. Weird times for sports, and they don't seem to be getting any less weird by the day.
Woods is right, though, and it was good to see his voice join the cacophony. Being safe and smart as a country is the best thing any of us can do right now as we all try and navigate one of the most bizarre stretches of history in the modern United States.
-
Rahm, Koepka deal blow to PGL
The PGL is all but dead
-
Rory McIlroy, golf's guiding light
It was a big week for McIlroy off the course
-
2020 Masters tournament postponed
The Masters had been played in April every year since 1945
-
PGA Tour cancels Players Championship
The decision was reached by the PGA Tour after the conclusion of Round 1 play on Thursday
-
LPGA Tour postpones three events
The golf world is the latest affected by the pandemic spreading across the world
-
PGA Tour bans fans from Players, more
The PGA Tour is taking precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic
-
Players Championship leaderboard, Round 1
Golf's biggest stars had a rough start at TPC Sawgrass, and Matsuyama took advantage on Thursday
-
Tyrrell Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational
Hatton claimed his first Tour victory on Sunday by holding off Rory McIlroy and a host of other...