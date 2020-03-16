Tiger Woods offers perspective amid coronavirus affecting golf tournaments: 'We need to be safe'

Tiger Woods has been absent from the public eye since his tournament, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, wrapped up a month ago in the middle of February. Since then, he's opted out of the WGC-Mexico Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship.

A self-quarantine, if you will. A timely one, too, as the coronavirus has taken over since Woods last played and golf -- as well as the sports world as a whole -- has come to a screeching halt. On Monday, Woods voiced his take on the pandemic that has taken over, well, everything.

"There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now," wrote Woods on Twitter. "We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community."

Woods has skipped out on several events because of a back that's not quite right yet, and he was expected to next turn up at the 2020 Masters where he would have been defending champion. One problem: the 2020 Masters is postponed indefinitely because of coronavirus. So not only do we not know when we'll see Woods again, we don't know when we'll see anyone in professional golf again. Weird times for sports, and they don't seem to be getting any less weird by the day.

Woods is right, though, and it was good to see his voice join the cacophony. Being safe and smart as a country is the best thing any of us can do right now as we all try and navigate one of the most bizarre stretches of history in the modern United States.