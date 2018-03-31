Tiger Woods on physical progress ahead of Masters return: 'I'm a walking miracle'
Woods realizes just how far he has come as he gets set for his Augusta National return
After undergoing four serious back procedures since 2014, including a spinal fusion surgery just one year ago, it's remarkable to see Tiger Woods not only playing so well as of late, but on the golf course at all. Yet here we are, one week away from seeing Woods take the course at Augusta National, where he will play in his first Masters tournament in three years.
Woods has a lot to be grateful for with the way he has recovered, and he knows it.
On Friday, Woods remarked on his website that not only was he given another chance to live his life the way he wants to, but it's a miracle that he can do so.
"I got a second chance on life," he said. "I am a walking miracle."
This is far from hyperbole from the 14-time major champion. There was a time where fans and analysts contemplated whether we would ever see Woods on the course ever again given the physical setbacks he faced, but the four-time Masters winner fought all the way back in ... well, in miraculous fashion, quite frankly.
While his recovery could be considered a miracle, a win next week in Augusta to claim his fifth green jacket may not be, given how he has performed at some of his stops on his comeback this year. So far in 2018, Woods has finished 12th at the Honda Classic, tied for second at the Valspar Championship and tied for fifth at the last event he played, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
-
Mickelson in the hunt at Houston Open
Lefty is among a host of golfers within a few shots of the lead on Thursday
-
Tiger-Phil dream pair for 2018 Masters
What could be better than a Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson battle on Sunday at Augusta?
-
Nantz: Tiger win would be 'epic'
Could Big Cat really come back to win a fifth green jacket?
-
How to watch the 2018 Houston Open
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Houston Open live this week
-
Masters 2018 odds, projected leaderboard
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Masters 10,000 times and came up with some surprising picks
-
Bridgestone releases Tiger edition balls
The brand is celebrating Woods' return with an homage to Big Cat