Tiger Woods on physical progress ahead of Masters return: 'I'm a walking miracle'

After undergoing four serious back procedures since 2014, including a spinal fusion surgery just one year ago, it's remarkable to see Tiger Woods not only playing so well as of late, but on the golf course at all. Yet here we are, one week away from seeing Woods take the course at Augusta National, where he will play in his first Masters tournament in three years.

Woods has a lot to be grateful for with the way he has recovered, and he knows it.

On Friday, Woods remarked on his website that not only was he given another chance to live his life the way he wants to, but it's a miracle that he can do so.

"I got a second chance on life," he said. "I am a walking miracle."

This is far from hyperbole from the 14-time major champion. There was a time where fans and analysts contemplated whether we would ever see Woods on the course ever again given the physical setbacks he faced, but the four-time Masters winner fought all the way back in ... well, in miraculous fashion, quite frankly.

While his recovery could be considered a miracle, a win next week in Augusta to claim his fifth green jacket may not be, given how he has performed at some of his stops on his comeback this year. So far in 2018, Woods has finished 12th at the Honda Classic, tied for second at the Valspar Championship and tied for fifth at the last event he played, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.