Tiger Woods on President Donald Trump's policies: 'We must all respect the office'

Tiger Woods is in the middle of his best year since 2013. Woods finished tied for 40th at the Northern Trust over the weekend, shooting a 4-under 280 in New Jersey. After shooting a 1-under 70 on Sunday, Woods was asked a question about President Donald Trump's policies -- specifically his policy on immigration.

"At times, especially 2018, I think a lot of people, especially immigrants are threatened by [Trump] and his policy -- what do you say to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?" a reporter asked at his news conference.

Woods avoided talking about the policy itself, instead addressing the sanctity of "the office."

"He's the President of the United States," Woods said. "You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office."

As for his relationship with Trump, Woods would only really say that he knows him.

"Well, I've known Donald for a number of years," Woods said, per The Washington Post. "We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency."

When Woods was pressed to make a political statement on race relations in the U.S., Woods was blunt. "No," he said. "I just finished 72 holes and [I'm] really hungry."

On Monday morning, Trump credited Woods for his comments, saying that he resisted "The Fake News Media."

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game - he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Woods will play at the Dell Technologies Championship this weekend before playing in the BMW Championship Sept. 6. He's still seeking a win this season, though a pair of second-place finishes are unquestionably a huge step forward for him.