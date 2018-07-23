Tiger Woods' Open performance impressive but not enough to guarantee 2018 Ryder Cup spot

Tiger Woods may have notched his first major top 10 finish since 2013 on Sunday at The Open Championship, and he may have reentered the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings, but let's not pencil him in for a spot in the 2018 Ryder Cup just yet.

United States captain Jim Furyk told the Associated Press on Monday that while he enjoyed watching Woods on Sunday at Carnoustie, the 14-time major winner will not receive any special treatment or consideration when it comes to putting together the American team for this year's event.

"I'm going to handle him the way I do everyone else," Furyk told the AP. "I'll ask my top eight guys. The way he's playing, he might be one of them. I'll ask the vice captains, collectively, and I think we'll do the best we can to round out the team. We want the guys playing the best.

Furyk added: "We'll handle him just like everyone else."

Woods, who has played on seven Ryder Cup teams since 1997 and served as assistant captain on the 2016 squad while still recovering from his back injury, moved up nine spots to No. 20 in the most recent Ryder Cup standings. Now a OWGR top 50 golfer, he is scheduled to play in two tournaments before the season is out: the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship.

Though Woods has already been named an assistant captain for 2018, reprising his role from two years ago, he hopes to play in Paris at Le Golf National. Working against him is the fact that he played a limited schedule this season and therefore had fewer point-scoring opportunities than his peers.

But if Woods can play the way he did this week at Carnoustie, the friendly confines of Firestone Championship South Course (eight wins) and the PGA Championship (four wins) could allow him to earn his way onto the team without Furyk needing to make a decision.