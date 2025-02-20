The seemingly never-ending talks between PGA Tour Enterprises and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund appear to be picking up steam toward finally concluding. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott are meeting with White House officials Thursday in Washington. D.C. in hopes of garnering federal assistance in completing a deal, according to ESPN. President Donald Trump and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will also be part of the meeting, The Athletic reports.

Woods and Scott, who are player directors for the PGA Tour, along with Monahan, have been vocal of late in their belief that Trump will help push a deal along given his appreciation for the sport of golf. The three PGA Tour representatives have met or played golf with him recently.

PGA Tour Enterprises is seeking a $1.5 billion investment from the PIF with the goal of unifying men's golf and getting all the best athletes playing the same tournaments throughout the year. Specifics around what that will mean for LIV Golf, which is financed entirely by the PIF, remain to be seen; however, the PIF has long been adamant that the league will continue in some form.

Monahan has been negotiating with Al-Rumayyan since early 2023. The sides formed a framework agreement on June 6 of that year to combine operations in some form with a planned deadline of Dec. 31 to complete a deal. Twenty months later -- during which LIV has recruited other PGA Tour golfers with the sides remaining at odds while the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division has been reviewing a potential Saudi investment -- an agreement has yet to be reached.

In that time, the PGA Tour formed PGA Tour Enterprises, a for-profit wing of the organization that received a $1.5 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of wealthy sports team owners and executives.

Woods last weekend, during the CBS broadcast of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, suggested negotiations between the sides are in a "very positive place." Monahan said prior talks with Trump have been "productive" because "the game means that much to him."

"I don't think you're ever close until you're finalized," Monahan said last week. "I would say this: Everything is moving forward with pace and I think there's a general -- when you look at all the parties involved, there's a general enthusiasm for getting this done."